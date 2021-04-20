Tenuta Valdipiatta Di Caporali Miriam

The Taste of Sun, Sky and Water

The boutique winery Tenuta Valdiapiatta, nestled in the hills of Montepulciano is the exact, idyllic stereotype of a boutique winery you'd find nestled in the hills of Tuscany's Montepulciano--but is that a bad thing? Absolutely not. Visit their gorgeous, underground tasting room, complete with a centuries-old Etruscan fresco they just happened to find while doing construction, for some top-notch Rosso di Montepulcianos, Vino Nobile di Montelpulcianos, Chianti, Vin Santos and more. Their label, which depicts the sun, sky, and water, encompasses everything you need to make grapes, and their motto translates loosely to, "Drink wine, even if you're not thirsty." Amen to that.