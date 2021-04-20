Tenuta Valdipiatta Di Caporali Miriam
Via Ciarliana, 25/A, 53045 Montepulciano SI, Italy
| +39 0578 757930
More info
Mon - Fri 9am - 1pm
Mon - Thur 2pm - 6pm
Fri 2pm - 5pm
A walk in the vineyardsA walk on the vineyards, after the harvest, enjoying the sun of October. You don't need really a car, you can simply walk for a couple of kilometres out of the historic center and you will see the vineyards used for producing the famous Vino Nobile di Montepulciano ( blend: min 70%Sangiovese, locally called Prugnolo Gentile, max 15% Canaiolo Nero). The Vino Nobile di Montepulciano was the first wine in Italy to obtain the DOCG appelation and its exellence is documented since the 17th century.
More Recommendations
almost 7 years ago
Wine tours and tasting, Vino Nobile
A boutique winery offering tailor-made and private wine tours and tasting
almost 7 years ago
Manual selection of the grapes
Selection of the grapes during the harvest at Tenuta Valdipiatta. Only the best grapes are taken to produce one of the best Vino Nobile di Montepulciano
almost 7 years ago
Vineyards
at Tenuta Valdipiatta, a boutique winery ( Vino Nobile di Montepulciano)
almost 7 years ago
The Taste of Sun, Sky and Water
The boutique winery Tenuta Valdiapiatta, nestled in the hills of Montepulciano is the exact, idyllic stereotype of a boutique winery you'd find nestled in the hills of Tuscany's Montepulciano--but is that a bad thing? Absolutely not. Visit their gorgeous, underground tasting room, complete with a centuries-old Etruscan fresco they just happened to find while doing construction, for some top-notch Rosso di Montepulcianos, Vino Nobile di Montelpulcianos, Chianti, Vin Santos and more. Their label, which depicts the sun, sky, and water, encompasses everything you need to make grapes, and their motto translates loosely to, "Drink wine, even if you're not thirsty." Amen to that.