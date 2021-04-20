Tent Pavillion, Ocean Ave. & Boardwalk, Avon Boardwalk

Bubbles and Balloons By The Sea For years Avon-by-the-Sea has held Summer events at the old pavilion on the boardwalk on Ocean Ave and Woodland Ave. Thursdays have been the evening for the young with dances and loads of fun.



This year, a new DJ - Erich The DJ Guy - has been delighting the kiddies with his mix of Limbo, Electric Cha Cha, the Chicken Dance, and on and on. The entire time, he has bubbles blowing into the temporary tent (the old pavilion was damaged and done away with by Sandy; the Pavillion Restaurant next to it has just been reopened). The children just love those bubbles!



Erich has a way with youngsters and seems to really enjoying interacting with them. During the songs and dances, Erich makes toys, hats, and swords from balloons and this has been a big success. It seems to me that there are contests going on as to who can collect the most balloons?????? Erich will continue his show through July and August. Last dance August 21st. (Thursday nights from 7:30 pm - 9:00 pm -unless there is rain ).



Little kiddies dress up and attend but I also see 10 and 12 year olds going to "keep an eye" on bro or sis - especially with the Limbo and Electric Cha Cha!



When the dance is over, it's time for ice cream at the restaurant's walk-up window. There is also a Beach Boutique with beach wear, beach towels, Avon t's and sweatshirts, jewelry, beach pails, and the like.



Check it out. The Thursday Dances are a bit of old fashioned Summertime fun at the Shore.



Info: www.erichthedjguy.com