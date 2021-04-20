Tender Greens
621 E Colorado Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91101, USA
| +1 626-405-1511
Sun - Thur 11am - 9pm
Fri, Sat 11am - 10pm
Tender GreensThis lovely little Californian establishment is a local favorite. Everything from the farm-fresh produce to the artisan wines is California grown and carefully prepared. Their Pasadena location has a comfortable neighborhood feel in the lively Colorado Street community. Thanks to the Southern California climate, the patio tables are perfect for nearly-year-round outdoor meals, and the large windows provide natural light if you'd rather stay indoors.
I'm a fan of their agua fresca, or you can enjoy a beer, glass of wine, or French-press coffee. If you're hungry, the Backyard Steak Salad is tender and fresh; if you're looking for comfort food, their homemade mac 'n' cheese is rich and creamy.