Tenaún Tenaún, Quemchi, Región de los Lagos, Chile

Chiloé's Wooden Churches Dotting the bucolic landscape of the island of Chiloé are over 150 wooden churches. These represent a unique example of ecclesiastical wooden architecture, a tradition initiated by the Jesuits in the 17th and 18th centuries, continued by the Franciscans, and still prevalent today.



These beautiful churches, built completely from native wood, from roof to tiles to interiors, are now protected by UNESCO. They intertwine with the wild nature of the archipelago yet are a testament to the unique fusing of the indigenous and European cultures on the island.