Tena

Tena, Ecuador
A Refuge for Sleepy Monkeys in the Amazon Tena Ecuador

A Refuge for Sleepy Monkeys in the Amazon

A highlight while staying in the Ecuadorian Amazon was our visit to a private wildlife preserve that also houses an animal rescue center named, appropriately, amaZOOnico. We were lucky enough to get a private tour and learn about their mission to house and rehabilitate all types of native wildlife, and when possible, return them to the wild. We got up close with capybara, peccaries, ocelots, toucans, macaws, and the world's smallest monkey, the pygmy marmoset. Many of the residents at amaZOOnico had been victims of illegal animal trafficking. The rescue center is accessible only by boat, and we were transported from our lodge, Cabañas Shangrila on Río Anzu. Many monkeys ran down to greet our boat when we arrived. In this photo I caught a white-bellied spider monkey in the middle of a nap.
By Sue Manuel , AFAR Local Expert

