Ten Over Six This high-end boutique is all about living with beautiful things. The white-walled space displays art along with a wide selection of limited-edition shoes, handbags, jewelry, and vintage men’s neckties from brands such as Clare Vivier, Rachel Comey, and Vena Cava.



