Temppeliaukion Church 3 Lutherinkatu

More info Sun 12pm - 2:45pm, 3:45pm - 5pm Mon, Wed - Fri 10am - 5pm Tue 12pm - 5pm Sat 10am - 11:45am, 1:45pm - 5pm

A Rock Church For The Modern Age One of the most famous landmarks in Helsinki is located in a quiet, residential neighborhood. Walking around, you would never spot the church as there are none of the typical signs, like a spire or a cross, marking it. All you see is a large green dome atop a hill - it looks like a flying saucer landed in a the middle of a grassy hillock!



Step inside Temppeliaukion Church and you'll be in for an even greater surprise. The interior was excavated and built directly out of solid rock and the rock walls remain unworked. The entire space is bathed by natural light that pours down from the copper lined dome.



The interior is spacious, airy, and starkly modern both in layout and design; a perfect emblem for Finnish architecture and design. When was the last time you saw plum colored pew seat cushions and didn't think it was out of place?



There's a small upper gallery that's worth heading up to just to see the view of the lower level from above.



After we finished inside, we headed back out and climbed the hill to view the dome and surrounding neighborhood. Seems like a lot of other people wer just as curious as we were!



Temppeliaukion Church is an extremely popular tourist attraction. We arrived about a half hour before it opened and there was already a small crowd waiting to get in! There's a small park nearby, with benches, that we waited at.