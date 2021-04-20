Where are you going?
Temple St

Temple St, Yau Ma Tei, Hong Kong
Kowloon at Night

The streets of Hong Kong and Kowloon glow at night due to all of the colorful neon signs. Areas around the street/night markets are good starting points to wander.
By Leandra Ganko

Cris Concepcion
almost 7 years ago

Typhoon Crab

While wandering the Temple Street Night Market, my friend and I stopped at a street restaurant and ordered plates of fresh crab stir-fried in mounds of garlic and chilis. Bowls of rice to soak up the juice and bottles of beer to wash it all down...

There's always an inherent fun in eating crab, in the way it rewards you for getting dirty, cracking claws and legs underneath your fingers, and not caring if juice and garlic oil and chili bits splatter your hands. Dig the meat out of the corners of shell, suck the juice from every crevice. If there is a food that most rewards us for being a tool-using alpha predator, it's probably crab.
