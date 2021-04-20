Typhoon Crab

While wandering the Temple Street Night Market, my friend and I stopped at a street restaurant and ordered plates of fresh crab stir-fried in mounds of garlic and chilis. Bowls of rice to soak up the juice and bottles of beer to wash it all down...



There's always an inherent fun in eating crab, in the way it rewards you for getting dirty, cracking claws and legs underneath your fingers, and not caring if juice and garlic oil and chili bits splatter your hands. Dig the meat out of the corners of shell, suck the juice from every crevice. If there is a food that most rewards us for being a tool-using alpha predator, it's probably crab.