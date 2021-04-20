Religion becomes Unlikely Art

There is very little that rivals the artistry and care given to the temples in Vietnam. These sacred spaces, which have provided peace and refuge for generation upon generation of Buddhists, don’t skimp on details. At the Temple of Literature in Hanoi, even the incense holders are delicately designed to protect the prayers that rise in smoke from their sticks. Located on Quoc Tu Giam street in central Hanoi, the Temple of Literature was Vietnam’s first Univeristy. It is now used as a temple honoring Confucius. The grounds boast beautiful gardens, sacred headstones, and gorgeous carved rooms. It is definitely a spot not to miss in Hanoi! Even with the expanse of the grounds, it can get extremely busy; so it is best to visit in the morning hours.