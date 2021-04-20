Where are you going?
Temple of Literature

58 Quốc Tử Giám, Văn Miếu, Đống Đa, Hà Nội 100000, Vietnam
| +84 24 3747 2566
Sun - Sat 8am - 6pm

Temple of Literature, Hanoi

Don't skip Temple of Literature when you visit Hanoi, especially if it is during the time of the New Year Celebrations. This is when students and their families will come and pay a visit and calligraphists will assemble outside the temple and write wishes in Hán tự for a good luck in the next coming year This is a great celebration of color and a lot of excitement from the students
By Sivan Askayo , AFAR Local Expert

Gina Czupka
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Stumbling onto Poetry

We traveled to Vietnam shortly after Tet, but it turned out that celebrations were still lingering, as we discovered on a visit to the Temple of Literature. As we walked down the street toward the entrance, we stumbled on this bit of unexpected and unlikely art: A calligrapher was creating a giant scroll of poetry for the festival going on inside the temple. A thick crowd gathered as he made his way down the yards-long scroll, making deft and elegant brushstrokes. Being in Vietnam for Tet would be a unique experience, but we were happy to discover, quite by chance, that traveling just after the height of the holidays allowed us to enjoy some of the residual celebrations, too.
Ryan Goheen
almost 7 years ago

The Temple of Literature

A must see and iconic landmark for Hanoi
Dezerai Seitzer
almost 7 years ago

Religion becomes Unlikely Art

There is very little that rivals the artistry and care given to the temples in Vietnam. These sacred spaces, which have provided peace and refuge for generation upon generation of Buddhists, don’t skimp on details. At the Temple of Literature in Hanoi, even the incense holders are delicately designed to protect the prayers that rise in smoke from their sticks. Located on Quoc Tu Giam street in central Hanoi, the Temple of Literature was Vietnam’s first Univeristy. It is now used as a temple honoring Confucius. The grounds boast beautiful gardens, sacred headstones, and gorgeous carved rooms. It is definitely a spot not to miss in Hanoi! Even with the expanse of the grounds, it can get extremely busy; so it is best to visit in the morning hours.

