Temescal Alley Temescal Alley

Shop for Local Goods and Food in Oakland's Temescal Alley You wouldn’t expect to find some of Oakland’s best artisan shopping down small alleys that used to be horse stalls, but that’s exactly what Temescal Alley is.



Located in the Temescal neighborhood just east of Telegraph Avenue, these early 20th century buildings have recently turned into a small but very lively pedestrian area full of shops.



Looking for donuts and pourover coffee? Head to Doughnut Dolly or Cro Café. Artisan jewelry or local clothing? Try Marisa Haskell or Ali Golden.



When you’re done wandering the alleys, head back out to Telegraph Avenue to check out the other great restaurants in this vibrant North Oakland neighborhood.



Visit the website for a full directory of local makers in Temescal Alley.



