Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Temescal Alley

Temescal Alley
Website
Shop for Local Goods and Food in Oakland's Temescal Alley Oakland California United States

Shop for Local Goods and Food in Oakland's Temescal Alley

You wouldn’t expect to find some of Oakland’s best artisan shopping down small alleys that used to be horse stalls, but that’s exactly what Temescal Alley is.

Located in the Temescal neighborhood just east of Telegraph Avenue, these early 20th century buildings have recently turned into a small but very lively pedestrian area full of shops.

Looking for donuts and pourover coffee? Head to Doughnut Dolly or Cro Café. Artisan jewelry or local clothing? Try Marisa Haskell or Ali Golden.

When you’re done wandering the alleys, head back out to Telegraph Avenue to check out the other great restaurants in this vibrant North Oakland neighborhood.

Visit the website for a full directory of local makers in Temescal Alley.

By Liv Combe , AFAR Contributor

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points