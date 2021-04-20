Where are you going?
Tembo House Hotel

Shangani St, Zanzibar, Tanzania
Website
| +255 24 223 3005
Tembo House Hotel - Stone Town Zanzibar Tanzania
Check Availability >

This place is just bursting with character, a beautiful grand building set amongst the cultural fusion of architecture, labyrinth of streets and rickety mildewed colonial buildings of central Stone Town. As you walk in through the grand front doors, every corner and wall space is crammed-full with Arabic and Swahili furniture, artifacts and antiques as its old, creaky, grand staircase leads you into comforting plush rooms with exotic Arabic-tiled bathrooms and big mahogany beds.

This is definitely my choice of place to stay, the food is good, the pool is large and inviting, and it is fantastically close to all of Stone Town’s shops and attractions.
By Kerry John-Davis , AFAR Contributor

