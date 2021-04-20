Teller Bar at the Renaissance Denver Downtown - City Center Hotel
918 17th St
| +1 303-867-8100
A One-of-a-Kind Brew at the Teller BarColorado is big on beer: I had experienced this before, but recently absorbed more of this brew culture during my weekend visit to downtown Denver.
The new Renaissance Downtown Denver Hotel is housed in the Colorado National Bank building, a historic marble building originally built in 1915 during the height of the American gold rush.
The Teller Bar is modern and chic and sits where the bank's teller counter previously was. It boasts a Counting House cream ale, a brew by Former Future Brewing Company, that is served and sold only at this bar. A Japanese pale blonde yeast, it goes down smooth-- and with the elegant ambiance of the hotel, you'll want to stay for another.