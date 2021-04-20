Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Teller Bar at the Renaissance Denver Downtown - City Center Hotel

918 17th St
Website
| +1 303-867-8100
A One-of-a-Kind Brew at the Teller Bar Denver Colorado United States

A One-of-a-Kind Brew at the Teller Bar

Colorado is big on beer: I had experienced this before, but recently absorbed more of this brew culture during my weekend visit to downtown Denver.

The new Renaissance Downtown Denver Hotel is housed in the Colorado National Bank building, a historic marble building originally built in 1915 during the height of the American gold rush.

The Teller Bar is modern and chic and sits where the bank's teller counter previously was. It boasts a Counting House cream ale, a brew by Former Future Brewing Company, that is served and sold only at this bar. A Japanese pale blonde yeast, it goes down smooth-- and with the elegant ambiance of the hotel, you'll want to stay for another.
By Ashley Castle Pittman , AFAR Ambassador

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points