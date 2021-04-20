Telegraph
2318 Telegraph Ave
+1 510-444-8353
Fri - Sun 11am - 12am
Mon - Thur 3pm - 12am
Stroll Along Telegraph Avenue for a Look at Life in the East BayStretching almost five miles from downtown Oakland to the southern edge of the University of California at Berkeley, Telegraph Avenue is one of the main public thoroughfares in the East Bay.
Named after the telegraph line that stretched along the same space in the late 1800s,
Telegraph Avenue is always full of people and is lined with shops, cafés, restaurants, and often street vendors. Take a walk along it to see the tranformation from Oakland to Berkeley.