Telegraph Hill
Telegraph Hill, San Francisco, CA, USA
Enjoy the viewStairs, hidden gardens, shady trees and a view of San Francisco that is awesome. Climb up one set of stairs and down the other. You'll be happy you did.
More Recommendations
almost 7 years ago
Driving up to Telegraph Hill on an Overcast Day
As a photographer I love moments when my everything aligns and works for you. The cloudy sky created a neutral skyline and allowed the bright red and blue flag to stand out and steal the show. This photo was taken early evening - try the same for an emotional and moody photograph.
almost 7 years ago
