Telegraph Hill

Telegraph Hill, San Francisco, CA, USA
Enjoy the view

Stairs, hidden gardens, shady trees and a view of San Francisco that is awesome. Climb up one set of stairs and down the other. You'll be happy you did.
By samantha reynolds

Marcia Prentice
almost 7 years ago

Driving up to Telegraph Hill on an Overcast Day

As a photographer I love moments when my everything aligns and works for you. The cloudy sky created a neutral skyline and allowed the bright red and blue flag to stand out and steal the show. This photo was taken early evening - try the same for an emotional and moody photograph.
Angel Imyourfuture
almost 7 years ago

on Ode to Fire Fighter

An awesome sight.............

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points