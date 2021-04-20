Tel Aviv in Photos

Watching the Sunset on the Beach

There is no better way to end the day and decompress than watching the sun goes down from the beach. Even better when you watch the sunset with your love ones. The good thing in Israel is that it has 125 miles of golden sun soaked beaches, which vary from one another, giving a different sun set experience; From the ancient ports of Acre and Jaffa, to the jazzy, busy and crowded beaches of Tel Aviv. Tel Aviv beaches are dotted with outdoors restaurants and cafes. During evening time, the restaurants keep some lights on the beach to create romantic atmosphere for the people who dine. Or have a romantic sun set in one of Caesarea beaches while walking through some of the Roman and Crusader ruins. Try the Northern beach in Israel, in Rosh Hanikra and visit the archeological caves, also during the evening time, or head all the way south to Eilat and the Red Sea and watch the sun goes down on the desert mountains.