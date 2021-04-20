Tel Aviv in Photos
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
Israel's Seaside Capital of Style and CultureWhile Jerusalem is the official capital of Israel, Tel Aviv is considered to be the capital of style and culture. Enjoy starting your day with a stroll along the beach or a great, rich breakfast in one of many outdoor cafes along some of the city's leafy boulevards. Then visit museums such as the Tel Aviv Museum of Art, or the fascinating Jewish Diaspora Museum. In the afternoon, explore the beautiful area of the White City, which is a Unesco World Heritage site, and walk along Rothschild Boulevard, which is dotted with cafes, strollers, and some of the best restaurants. Walk all the way to Neve Tzedek, the oldest neighborhood of Tel Aviv, and shop in some of the new and trendy boutiques. During the evening, enjoy one of the city's cultural events at the Philharmonic, the Opera, or the Suzanne Dallal Dance theater. Dine in one of the many high-end restaurants, or enjoy watching the sunset at the beach.
Mediterranean Feast
Nothing like a good, simple, fresh Mediterranean food; Green Salads, grilled eggplants and artichokes, ouzo and red grapefruit for dessert.
Ouzo for Lunch, for instance
If you are visiting Israel, I highly recommend munching on the delicious local food but also boost your meal with a glass of Ouzo (despite its Greek origin). Ouzo imported from Greek is available to purchase in Delicatessen delis and goes well with eggplants, artichokes, grilled tomatoes and sardines
Watching the Sunset on the Beach
There is no better way to end the day and decompress than watching the sun goes down from the beach. Even better when you watch the sunset with your love ones. The good thing in Israel is that it has 125 miles of golden sun soaked beaches, which vary from one another, giving a different sun set experience; From the ancient ports of Acre and Jaffa, to the jazzy, busy and crowded beaches of Tel Aviv. Tel Aviv beaches are dotted with outdoors restaurants and cafes. During evening time, the restaurants keep some lights on the beach to create romantic atmosphere for the people who dine. Or have a romantic sun set in one of Caesarea beaches while walking through some of the Roman and Crusader ruins. Try the Northern beach in Israel, in Rosh Hanikra and visit the archeological caves, also during the evening time, or head all the way south to Eilat and the Red Sea and watch the sun goes down on the desert mountains.
Fish and Seafood restaurants in Israel
Israel is located along the Mediterranean Sea and have few ports and fishing areas; Haifa, Acre, Ashdod, Tiberias, Eilat and Jaffa. Therefore, there are a lot of great fish and seafood restaurants especially in these cities but also across the country.
Ouzeria restaurant is a new venue in Levinsky market, which serves various kinds of seafood tapas; sardines, shrimp, cured fish and serves it like you were in a Greek Tavern, lots of ouzo, olive oil, etc.
The common and popular fish are Trout, gray and red mullet, sea bass and tilapia. They are usually served grilled or seasoned in olive oil, lemon and herbs.
One of the well known restaurant, thanks to its characteristic owner, is Uri Buri in Acre. Uri, is considered a legend in Israel for his special techniques in preparing fish and seafood.Throughout the years, he came up with lots of recipes and he tries them in his restaurant. Don't let the simplicity of the restaurant to fool you. His restaurant in Acre shouldn't be missed.
The Coffee Culture of Israel
Israel is known as a coffee culture and the Israelis are taking their coffee seriously. The most popular kinds are Middle Eastern coffee (botz in hebrew), Turkish coffee and the Viennese style coffee (cafe hafuch in hebrew). The majority of coffee beans are imported from Italy and Brazil, therefore the aroma is so rich. Cafes and espresso bars are very common in Israel and have increasingly become the center of both social and business life. Due to the comfortable weather, lots of the coffee places have outdoors sitting where people can see and bee seen.
If you order a coffee and you don't mention it as 'to go', the chances are you get it in a nice mug with a cookie or chocolate next to. The Israelis, like the French or the Italians, enjoy having their coffee outdoors and watch the scene and the crowds. Coffee is not just for the drink, but also for the atmosphere and experience.
Street Food in Israel
Israelis love to eat and therefore snacks and street food are playing an important role in the day. Favorite snacks include bagel shaped seasame sprinkled bread (can be found in the shuk or most likely in the old city of Jerusalem), falafel (fried chickpea balls in pita bread, with Israeli salad and tahini sauce) that can be found in falafel stands (mostly in crowded street alongside shuk or bus stations).
Tel Aviv's Betsal-el shuk is probably the most famous of the falafel centers. It is located next to Carmel market and had lots of various vendors.
Another option for a street food is Shawarma, originally a turkish dish of mixed meats, placed on a spit and grilled most of the day. The meat is usually wrapped in a flat bread, with tahini, salad and pickles. Shawarma stands can be found also in crowded areas such as outdoors markets, Central bus stations and train stations. One of the famous Shawarma stands in Israel is called Shawarma Shemesh, in the city of Ramat Gan.
