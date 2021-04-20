Where are you going?
Shopping in Tegallalang

Jl. Lanyahan, Tegallalang, Kabupaten Gianyar, Bali 80552, Indonesia
Stuff Your Suitcase in Tegallalang Bali Indonesia

Stuff Your Suitcase in Tegallalang

The main road in Andong running north from Ubud to Tegallalang has become a busy strip of handicraft sellers and furniture makers. They sell wholesale but also retail so tourists can get cheaper prices than they would pay in the boutiques. The type of crafts you can buy here are so varied it you definitely risk filling your suitcase with all kinds of things you need...and some you probably don't as well. If you're looking for homeware, picture frames, wall hangings, ceramics, mirrors, furniture, decorations, lamps, cushions get a driver with a big car because you're gonna need the room!
By Hannah Wijana , AFAR Local Expert

