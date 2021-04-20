Teco Line Steetcar, Downtown Tampa Tampa, FL, USA

Convenient and Air-Conditioned, Riding the Rails in Downtown Tampa Would you like to travel back in time to when streetcars ruled downtown streets? Is the day just a bit too hot for walking? Would you like a quick tour of downtown Tampa from old to new? Then hop on the old-fashioned, yellow Teco Line Streetcar that connects the high-rise downtown of modern Tampa to the brick streets of historic Ybor City. The air-conditioned ride, in well maintained and staffed replica “vintage” streetcars, takes 20 minutes from end to end with eleven stops at major attractions along the way.



Stations 10 and 11 are a short walk from major downtown hotels. Once on the streetcar, it’s just a few stops to the Tampa Bay Times Forum, Tampa Bay History Center, Channelside, Florida Aquarium, American Victory Museum Ship and historic Ybor City. Within a few blocks of Station 11, you’ll find the historic Tampa Theatre, Straz Performing Arts Center, and the Florida Museum of Photographic Art.



The streetcar runs every 20 minutes. Affordable day and three-day passes are available with discounted fares for seniors and children. Easy-to-use ticket vending machines are available at every stop. Cash, debit, and credit cards are accepted.