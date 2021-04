Proper Tea in Toronto

Forget David's Tea and the other overpriced chains. Tealish is what real tea is about. Self-described as a "modern tea boutique," the shop offers about 130 different loose leaf teas, ranging from the purest fruity white to the strong English black and even the therapeutic slimming and wellness teas.The store is also home to Toronto 's only menu entirely dedicated to hot and cold beverages made with loose-leaf teas, and a well-stocked tea accessories section, with the most delicate Japanese teapots I've ever seen.