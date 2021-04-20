Where are you going?
Tealish

367 Roncesvalles Ave, Toronto, ON M6R 2M8, Canada
Website
| +1 416-203-3301
Proper Tea in Toronto Toronto Canada

More info

Sun 12pm - 5pm
Mon - Sat 10am - 6pm

Proper Tea in Toronto

Forget David's Tea and the other overpriced chains. Tealish is what real tea is about. Self-described as a "modern tea boutique," the shop offers about 130 different loose leaf teas, ranging from the purest fruity white to the strong English black and even the therapeutic slimming and wellness teas.

The store is also home to Toronto's only menu entirely dedicated to hot and cold beverages made with loose-leaf teas, and a well-stocked tea accessories section, with the most delicate Japanese teapots I've ever seen.
By Marie-Eve Vallieres , AFAR Local Expert

