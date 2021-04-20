Teaism
400 8th St NW, Washington, DC 20004, USA
| +1 202-638-6010
Photo courtesy of Teaism
Sat, Sun 9:30am - 9pm
Mon - Fri 7:30am - 10pm
TeaismA visit to this fragrant tea shop and café may convince coffee lovers to switch their caffeine source. Part of a local chain of four stores (the others are in Penn Quarter, Union Market, and Dupont Circle), the retail side offers loose tea in tins and sachets while meals are served at café tables and bentwood chairs in the bright café space. The breakfast menu is ecumenical, but lunch focuses on pan-Asian bento boxes, South Indian curries, and Korean brisket sandwiches. Best of all, after a day of meetings or sightseeing, make time to indulge in Teaism’s afternoon tea, served with sweet and savory treats, a wide selection of teas (of course!), and a glass of prosecco.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
A Tea Fusion Of Asian And European Fair
Be prepared to battle the lines for the well worth fusion fair. With tea choices and food that ranges continents stay for a meal or take on to go. Any tea lover should appreciate the meany and collections of taste.