Teaism 800 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC 20006, USA

Afternoon Tea in Alexandria Teaism is a collection of D.C. restaurants that serves a variety of high-quality teas and tasty fare with an Asian twist. The menu offers dishes that cater to all types of diets: omnivore, vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free. The newest and largest space on the outskirts of Old Town is a tranquil refuge with cozy details like bamboo screened walls and comfy, ikat-covered ottomans. During the winter, it's a great spot to warm up with a hot beverage. During the humid days of D.C. summers, forgo the hot teas and opt for refreshing iced versions or ginger limeade.