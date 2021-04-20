Teaism
800 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC 20006, USA
| +1 202-835-2233
Afternoon Tea in AlexandriaTeaism is a collection of D.C. restaurants that serves a variety of high-quality teas and tasty fare with an Asian twist. The menu offers dishes that cater to all types of diets: omnivore, vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free. The newest and largest space on the outskirts of Old Town is a tranquil refuge with cozy details like bamboo screened walls and comfy, ikat-covered ottomans. During the winter, it's a great spot to warm up with a hot beverage. During the humid days of D.C. summers, forgo the hot teas and opt for refreshing iced versions or ginger limeade.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Tea and Treats at Teaism
No coffee here. Teaism attracts Washingtonians with its high-quality tea and laid-back, intimate settings. Customers choose from a assortment of loose lea teas stored in elegant tins behind the front counter.
Drinks can be accompanied with light Asian-inspired breakfast, lunch or dinner fare with lots of veg-friendly options. My favorite pairing is chai with their famous chocolate salty oat cookie.
The chain has three locations in DC (Dupont, Lafeyette and Penn Quarter) and one in Alexandria, VA (Old Town/Braddock Road). All are within a 10-minute walk from a metro station.
