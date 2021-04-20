Where are you going?
Tea Gallerie

7283 Engineer Rd G, San Diego, CA 92111, USA
Website
| +1 619-735-0768
Loose leaf tea blends San Diego California United States

Loose leaf tea blends

I've been a fan of the Tea Gallerie since Maria started the business in a little office space in the building where I work. With her vibrant energy and great product, she's now grown into a large warehouse and a tea tasting room in Kearny Mesa.

Her teas are sold in many restaurants and stores around San Diego and the U.S. Tea Gallerie teas are even used by a famous chef in Coronado!

She has created many types of blends and recently introduced a tea line that is kid friendly. If you're a tea lover, definitely stop by the Tea Gallerie for some tea tastings and to take home your favorites!
By Rajam Roose , AFAR Local Expert

