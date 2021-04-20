Te Whau Vineyard
218 Te Whau Dr
| +64 9-372 7191
Te WhauOut of all the vineyards in Auckland this is one of my favourites. It's not just because of its stunning location and awe-inspiring views, and not just because of the amazing service and extensive, extensive wine collection, it's not just because of the little things like remembering your name and offering you a glass of wine as they set your table, and it's not because Te Whau is the most awarded restaurant on Waiheke Island. No, it's because they truly care about the wine they pour and they love the food they serve.
The dish I crave is the Crab Salad - an ornate, culinary masterpiece that looks like it belongs in a gastronomique gallery. It doesn't disappoint in the taste stakes either. How often is it that the chef will make a special effort to come out from the kitchen to honestly ask what you thought of your meal? He explained to us that the menu changes every season, but that Crab Salad... it's a perennial.
If you can get a table on the outside balcony do so, and enjoy the sweeping views from Kennedy Point all the way to the Auckland cityscape. I would go back there any day of the week. You should too.