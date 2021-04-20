Te Puia Hemo Rd, Tihiotonga, Rotorua 3040, New Zealand

More info Sun - Sat 8am - 5pm

Te Puia Your eyes might not know what to take in first at Te Puia, a 60-hectare (148-acre) cultural center in the Whakarewarewa geothermal area. You could look at ground level to spot kiwis—Te Puia is dedicated to the conservation of New Zealand’s national bird—or you could watch for an eruption of the Pohutu Geyser, which shoots a column of steam up to 30.5 meters (100 feet) as many as 20 times per day. In addition to 500 natural geothermal marvels, including the Te Tohu and Kereru geysers, Te Puia is also home to the important New Zealand Maori Arts and Crafts Institute, which aims to promote and advance Maori culture.