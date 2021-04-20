Te Anau Lodge
52 Howden St, Te Anau 9681, New Zealand
| +64 3-249 7477
Te Anau Lodge: Basecamp to the FiordlandsThe Te Anau Lodge makes for a perfect place to stay while exploring the Fiordlands. Te Anau is a couple of hours' drive from the Milford Sound, but offers plenty of nearby diversions, including the Te Anau Glowworm Caves and a theater that shows the the celebrated Ata Whenua documentary film.
The lodge itself, run by friendly George, is a former convent (and your room might come equipped with its own nun's habit). The lake is just a five-minute walk away.
