Te Anau Lodge

52 Howden St, Te Anau 9681, New Zealand
| +64 3-249 7477
Sun - Sat 7am - 9pm
Te Anau Lodge: Basecamp to the Fiordlands

The Te Anau Lodge makes for a perfect place to stay while exploring the Fiordlands. Te Anau is a couple of hours' drive from the Milford Sound, but offers plenty of nearby diversions, including the Te Anau Glowworm Caves and a theater that shows the the celebrated Ata Whenua documentary film.

The lodge itself, run by friendly George, is a former convent (and your room might come equipped with its own nun's habit). The lake is just a five-minute walk away.
By AFAR Traveler , AFAR Contributor

Max Garrone
almost 7 years ago

Vintage biplane flight over the fjords and mountains of New Zealand

Not actually from Te Anau Lodge but you book through them. Adam is a fun pilot who will give you the full skinny on his vintage De Havilland and get you close to everything around Te Anou.

