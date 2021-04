Walk a Regional Park

Close to Auckland City are numerous tracks, parks and reserves that you can explore at your own pace, all the while marvelling at the lushness of the greenery, the beauty of isolated bays and the bird song of the forest. Tawharanui is one of Auckland's premium regional parks, with white sandy beaches, coastal forest, wetlands and farmed pastures. Don't forget to close the gate so the sheep don't get out!