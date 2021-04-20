Tawharanui Lodge
841 Takatu Rd, Matakana 0986, New Zealand
| +64 9-422 7256
Sun - Sat 9am - 5pm
A Quick Escape from AucklandJust about 15 minutes outside Matakana, which itself is a mere 45 minutes from Auckland, the Tawharanui Lodge still feel like a beautifully remote spot. Stay in the lodge or in the estuary villas, which have a private balcony that's a perfect place to sit and take in the cacophony of birdsong. Meals at the lodge are hearty and local; Jill and Peter, the owners, are friendly proprietors and great fun to talk to.
The lodge is at the edge of the Tawharanui Regional Park, which has hiking trails and a beautiful long beach, great for tidepooling and shell collecting.