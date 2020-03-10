Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Taverna Saita

Kidathineon 21, Athina 105 58, Greece
Website
| +30 21 0322 6671

More info

Sat, Sun 12pm - 12am
Mon - Fri 12pm - 11pm

Taverna Saita

Alas, it’s almost impossible to eat well in Plaka, the terribly pretty but desperately touristy old town of Athens, whose pastel-colored streets are carved into the foothills of the Acropolis. Touts will try to lure you into the many identikit tavernas and ice cream parlors. Ignore them and head straight to Saita. It’s a classic taverna with all the standard Greek dishes you’d expect on the menu: grilled lamb chops doused in lemon and oregano (that must be eaten with your hands), pastitsio (Greece’s answer to lasagne, always a hit with kids), steamed seasonal greens (dress liberally in olive oil), and baked eggplant heaped with caramelized onion and crumbled feta. The fries are to die for. In winter, tables are squeezed into the tiny basement dining room, where the smiling cooks beaver away in the even smaller kitchen. In warmer weather, tables are set out on the marble-paved street, opposite a Byzantine church. It’s a postcard setting that miraculously still feels real.
By Rachel Howard , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

Vintage VW Vans Are Getting an All-Electric Upgrade
Vintage VW Vans Are Getting an All-Electric Upgrade
How Cancel for Any Reason Travel Insurance Can (and Can’t) Help You
How Cancel for Any Reason Travel Insurance Can (and Can’t) Help You
8 Days Discovering Sydney and New South Wales
8 Days Discovering Sydney and New South Wales
Air New Zealand Unveils Lie-Flat Beds Designed for Economy
Air New Zealand Unveils Lie-Flat Beds Designed for Economy