Table of Tapas

If it starts to rain near the Cathedral of Barcelona at about lunchtime, drop into Taverna del Bisbe for an overflowing table of tapas at incredibly reasonable prices. The toasted bread with smeared tomato and the patates braves are both especially delicious. Just make sure you save room for dessert --- the gelato of the house is a towering sundae of nougat ice cream topped with a creme brule, all smothered in hot fudge and whipped cream.