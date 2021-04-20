Tavern On the Green
Central Park West & 67th Street, New York, NY 10023, USA
| +1 212-877-8684
More info
Sat, Sun 9am - 11pm
Mon - Fri 11am - 11pm
Dine Under The Lights of Tavern On The GreenWhen I moved to New York City in the spring of 2010, one of the first places my mother said was a "must visit" was Tavern on the Green, the outdoor restaurant located beneath the tall trees of NYC's majestic Central Park.
To my dismay when I got there, it was closed- and it remained closed for the following 4 years. To the pleasure of New Yorkers and all who visit this city each year, Tavern On The Green is now re-opened and completely renovated. You can once again dine under the twinkle lights of this magical dining establishment, or head inside to the elegant interior. Tavern On The Green is back.