Tavern 1903 at the Alberta Hotel
9802 Jasper Ave, Edmonton, AB T5J 0C5, Canada
| +1 780-760-0062
For a Taste of EdmontonTavern 1903 is Larry Stewart's love letter to Canada-mod cuisine. The menu is marked by whimsical culinary treats like the KFC Korean fried cauliflower, the Pig-Nic pork belly and hickory smoked ribs, and the sinfully decadent Glenlivet-infused butterscotch pudding jar with candied pretzels. The cocktail menu is likewise wonderful, with stars like the Solstice (Yukon Solstice, green Chartreuse, maraschino liqueur, Peychaud Bitters) and After the Flood (Death’s Door Gin, Lemonhart Spiced Rum, Cointreau, Peychaud Bitters) showcasing both Canadian and craft spirits.
The 1903 experience is made more remarkable by the attentive service of the energetic wait staff, a group who know their stuff inside and out. Tavern 1903 tastes the way Edmonton feels – multicultural, eclectic, creative – which makes it a great place to begin your Northern Alberta gastro odyssey.
[Flash traveled to Alberta courtesy of Travel Alberta.]