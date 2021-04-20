Tauck Polar Bear Expedition
313 Kelsey Blvd
| +1 866-687-2327
More info
Sun - Sat 7am - 9pm
Experiencing Polar Bears in Their Natural HabitatPolar bears are some of the most magical creatures in the world, only accessible in remote places of the planet in their natural habitats. On board a Tauck Polar Bear Expedition, we boarded a custom-built crawler that led us through the arctic landscape and kept us comfortable and well-fed, with local delicacies like elk stew. Our high vantage point also kept us protected from the roaming bears, as we set out on an adventure to encounter these beautiful animals.
I was expecting to see a few from a far distance-- what I could not have anticipated, was the personal experience and the proximity that we were able to have with the Western Hudson Bay polar bear. This experience can only be had safely and comfortably with a guiding company; if it is not yet on your “life list,” add it.
Ashley Castle traveled to Manitoba courtesy of Travel Manitoba and Tauck . Her highlights are part of AFAR's partnership with The United States Tour Operator Association (USTOA), whose members provide travelers with unparalleled access, insider knowledge, peace-of-mind, value and freedom to enjoy destinations across the entire globe. See more about Ashley’s trip at the USTOA blog - http://ustoa.com/blog/category/afar/