Tatte Fine Cookies and Cakes

318 3rd Street
Website
| +1 617-354-4200
A Patisserie and Cafe All Rolled Into One Cambridge Massachusetts United States

More info

Sun 8am - 7pm
Mon - Fri 7am - 8pm
Sat 8am - 8pm

A Patisserie and Cafe All Rolled Into One

If you recognize the name, you might have been one of the lucky recipients of the infamous "nut boxes" this spot is known for. Tatte's second location in Kendall Square {the other is in Brookline} serves other worldly breads and pastries along with breakfast, lunch and dinner. The menu is influenced by the owner's Israeli background and features shakshuka, trust me if you like spice, and a melt in your mouth pistachio filled croissant. Whether you decide on a sandwich, salad or entree, just make sure you save room for desert.
By Alison Abbott , AFAR Local Expert

