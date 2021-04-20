Tatemichiya
2 Chome-11 Nishishinjuku, Shinjuku City, Tokyo 160-0023, Japan
Photo by Curtis Christophersen
Tatemichiya: Punk Rock Bar and Tapas in TokyoIf Manhattan’s famous music club CBGB were reimagined by a Japanese food fiend, the result would be Tatemichiya. The izakaya, or Japanese-style tapas bar, in Tokyo’s Daikanyama neighborhood, is the brainchild of punk-music fanatic Yoshiyuki Okada. He plastered his tiny space in posters of the Clash and the Sex Pistols—bands also heard on the house soundtrack—and serves dried shishamo (smelt) and ei hire (skate fin), above. Bonus for purists: Okada is one of the few izakaya owners who still grills his yakitori the old-school way, on coals.
B1, 30-8 Sarugaku-cho, Shibuya-ku, 81/(0) 3-5459-3431. This appeared in the May/June 2012 issue.