Tasty Corner
Chaussée de Louvain 86, 1210 Saint-Josse-ten-Noode, Belgium
| +32 484 67 80 45
Mon - Fri 12pm - 9pm
Brussels' Best Lebanese Food at Tasty CornerThere’s a lot of great international food in my neighbourhood of St. Josse, but as Brussels smallest (and poorest) commune, few tourists venture here. It’s a pity for foodies to miss out on such great quality and variety. One of my favourites is the tiny, but wonderful, Tasty Corner, a block from Place St. Josse. This little Lebanese restaurant is always packed, with workers from the surrounding office buildings, for weekday lunches.
Absolutely everything here is made from scratch each morning by the three generations of women who work here. They are friendly and passionate about the great food they serve and are happy to help with explanations. The menu includes a variety of wraps and sandwiches (the falafels are the best I’ve had anywhere) and ‘sampler plates’ heaped with various salads and grilled meats. For the adventurous, or indecisive, order the plate of the day (even if you have no idea what it is) as I often do. You’ll discover wonderful new flavours your taste buds will thank you for.
Tasty Corner is open for lunch all week long, for dining in or take-away. (Do not confuse it with the take-away counter by the same name at the Arts-loi metro station. It is NOT the same.)