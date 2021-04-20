Tastings Wine Bar
Hong Kong, Central, 27-29 威靈頓街號元益大廈地下
+852 2523 6282
Photo courtesy of Tastings Wine Bar
More info
Mon 6pm - 10:30pm
Tue - Thur 6pm - 11:30pm
Fri, Sat 6am - 1am
Eno-Vino by the GlassChoices, choices. With over 200 wines on rotation here, you'll be glad for the resident
Enomatic wine dispenser that allows you to sample individual wines by the full glass, half glass, or even just a taste.
If you can't make up your mind, the medium bodied French 2004 Guigal Cotie Rotie Chateau d’ Ampuis, with notes of redcurrant, cherries and herbs comes highly recommended. Likewise, the Australian Golding the Local Sauvignon Blanc 2011 with a fruity character also makes for a refreshing sip.
With a perfectly relaxed ambience, this is the ideal place for both quiet discussions with a confidante or a big celebratory gathering, sampling specially selected varietals the whole night through.