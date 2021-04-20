Taster's
16 Kearns Rd #116A, Snowmass Village, CO 81615, USA
| +1 970-923-5250
Sun - Sat 11am - 9pm
A Slice of Pizza Heaven in SnowmassA local’s favorite hangout and pizza joint located a little off the beaten path in the Snowmass Center. It is easy to get to even though it is not in the epicenter of Snowmass since all the free Snowmass Shuttle Buses pass right by Taster’s with extreme frequency.
They have pizza by the slice or you can get an entire pie but pizza is not all they serve. They have some amazing salads like the Chop Salad with mozzarella, turkey, salami, garbanzo beans, scallions, fresh basil served with a parmesan dressing or you can get something heartier like lasagna or hot sub sandwich.
The atmosphere is a fun pizzeria feel with red and white checkered table cloths and local vibe. This is a great place to bring the family or a group of friends.