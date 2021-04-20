Tascafé Carrer del Consell de Cent, 121
Mojitos with fresh mint at TascaféMojitos should always be made with fresh mint. That said, too often bars with mojitos on special in Barcelona are making their cocktails from a mix. This isn't the case at Tascafé, where the mojitos are cheap (at the time of writing, under 5 euros) and freshly made when you order them with a heavy dose of fresh mint and lime, muddled in the bottom of the glass.
The free appetizers (chips, olives, and even breaded ham and cheese bites called san jacobos) that come with every drink are a nice bonus.