Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Tasca El Obispado

Calle Herradores, 88, 38204 San Cristóbal de La Laguna, Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain
Website
| +34 922 25 14 50
Tasca El Obispado San Cristóbal De La Laguna Spain
Tasca El Obispado San Cristóbal De La Laguna Spain
Tasca El Obispado San Cristóbal De La Laguna Spain
Tasca El Obispado San Cristóbal De La Laguna Spain

More info

Mon - Sat 12:45pm - 4:15pm, 7:30pm - 11pm

Tasca El Obispado

San Cristóbal de la Laguna, or more commonly La Laguna, was surpassed in the 18th century by Santa Cruz de la Tenerife, which ended up being one of the best things to happen to the city. When the seat of government and the center of commerce moved to Santa Cruz, it helped assure that many of San Cristóbal's 15th- and 16th-century churches and convents would survive and eventually earn the city a place on the list of UNESCO World Heritage sites. During a day exploring the atmospheric city, the Tasca el Obispado makes for an ideal lunch break with its traditional dishes, historic atmosphere, and a cozy feeling thanks in the intimate rooms with stone walls and dark wood floors. The cheese plate with an assortment of local Canary Islands products is a perfect start to a meal, while the arroz caldoso and a variety of roasted meats are highlights of the main courses.
By John Newton , AFAR Contributor

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points