Tasca El Obispado
San Cristóbal de la Laguna, or more commonly La Laguna, was surpassed in the 18th century by Santa Cruz de la Tenerife, which ended up being one of the best things to happen to the city. When the seat of government and the center of commerce moved to Santa Cruz, it helped assure that many of San Cristóbal's 15th- and 16th-century churches and convents would survive and eventually earn the city a place on the list of UNESCO World Heritage sites. During a day exploring the atmospheric city, the Tasca el Obispado makes for an ideal lunch break with its traditional dishes, historic atmosphere, and a cozy feeling thanks in the intimate rooms with stone walls and dark wood floors. The cheese plate with an assortment of local Canary Islands products is a perfect start to a meal, while the arroz caldoso
and a variety of roasted meats are highlights of the main courses.