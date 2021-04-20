Where are you going?
Tartine

253 W 11th St, New York, NY 10014, USA
Website
| +1 212-229-2611
The Cutest French Bakery/Bistro in the West Village New York New York United States

Sun 10am - 10pm
Mon 5:30pm - 10pm
Tue - Fri 9:30am - 10:30pm
Sat 10am - 10:30pm

The Cutest French Bakery/Bistro in the West Village

Tartine is a slice of Paris in the West Village. On the tree-lined West 11th street, you can sit under the awning on a quiet afternoon with a canale and a latte to people watch.

This bistro also has a BYOB policy, which means you'll most likely have to wait but given the corner can be just as much as an experience.

By Natalie Taylor , AFAR Local Expert
