Tarragona's Roman Ruins
Carrer de Sant Magí, 1, 43004 Tarragona, Spain
| +34 977 25 15 15
Mon - Fri 9am - 2pm
Mon - Sat 5pm - 8pm
Sat 11am - 2pm
Unesco's World Heritage Roman ruinsExplore the Roman forum, the circus, the amphitheater and much more. Feel like in Italy but without the crowds!
almost 7 years ago
Roman amphitheater in Tarragona Spain
On our way back to Barcelona we stopped in Tarragona to check out the Roman Ruins. There was hardly anyone there, and the amphitheater set against the brilliant blue sea was spectacular. There are other Roman ruins in Tarragona as well.