Taroko National Park

Hiking And Cycling In Taroko National Park, Taiwan Taroko National Park near Hualien City is a lush landscape full of scenic hiking and biking trails. It’s full of waterfalls, gorges, valleys and aerial views, as well as traditional restaurants and accommodations. Make your way along the Swallows Trail to take in the marble gorge up close, or cycle up to Wuling at 3,275 meters for about 100 kilometers from the Cisingtan Scenic Area along Taiwan’s highest road. While challenging, the views are breathtaking and you’ll be able to stop along the way at little cafes for traditional treats.