Tarla Mediterranean Restaurant

Mediterranean Food and Fun in Downtown Napa
Tarla Mediterranean Grill is one of the newest restaurants in Downtown Napa, a city that is quickly becoming known for its diverse, high-quality dining. Tarla is worth adding to a Napa Valley
getaway because it has an array of menu options besides lunch and dinner, from brunch to Happy Hour, from prix fixe to kids menus and even winemaker dinners. For fun, grab a seat at the bar and watch the cooks prepare beautiful dishes like flaming Halloumi cheese with truffle honey, apricots, and lemon or carmelized diver scallops with shrimp, salsify-potato puree, and asparagus... excellent food in a friendly, welcoming atmosphere.