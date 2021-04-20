Where are you going?
Tarla Mediterranean Restaurant

1480 First St Napa, Ca 94559, Napa, CA 94559, USA
| +1 707-255-5599
Mediterranean Food and Fun in Downtown Napa Napa California United States

Sun - Thur 11am - 9:30pm
Fri, Sat 11am - 10pm

Tarla Mediterranean Grill is one of the newest restaurants in Downtown Napa, a city that is quickly becoming known for its diverse, high-quality dining. Tarla is worth adding to a Napa Valley getaway because it has an array of menu options besides lunch and dinner, from brunch to Happy Hour, from prix fixe to kids menus and even winemaker dinners. For fun, grab a seat at the bar and watch the cooks prepare beautiful dishes like flaming Halloumi cheese with truffle honey, apricots, and lemon or carmelized diver scallops with shrimp, salsify-potato puree, and asparagus... excellent food in a friendly, welcoming atmosphere.
By Jenna Francisco , AFAR Local Expert

