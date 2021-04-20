Where are you going?
Tarara Winery

13648 Tarara Ln, Leesburg, VA 20176, USA
Website
| +1 703-771-7100
Fri - Sun 11am - 6pm
Mon - Thur 11am - 5pm

Tarara: A Virginia Winery Pioneer

I love the inspiration behind the name. Fueled by their love of grapes, husband-and-wife owners Whitie and Margaret Hubert bought this 475-acre estate of woods, gentle rolling hills, and vast meadows situated on a bluff overlooking the Potomac River. One of their children remarked that the setting looked like Mt. Ararat, the final resting place of Noah's Ark and wrote the name backwards, where the name "Tarara" was born. An impressive selection of wines, from recent releases to award-winners can be found here such as Charval (a blend of Chardonnay, Viognier, Sauvignon Blanc, Petit Manseng, and Rkatsetelli), and Long Bomb (a blend of Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc, Merlot, Petit Verdot, and Tannat). Be sure to peek into the 6,000 square-foot wine cave that the Huberts' built to house the wine production and barrel room.
By Christian Mirasol , AFAR Local Expert

