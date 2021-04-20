Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Tarangire National Park

Tanzania
+255 27 250 3471
Tree-Climbing Lions of Tarangire National Park Tarangire National Park Tanzania

More info

Sun - Sat 6am - 6pm

Tree-Climbing Lions of Tarangire National Park

Amidst the prolific, majestic baobab trees and huge herds of elephants and buffalo, you’ll find the famous tree-climbing lions of Tarangire.

To spot one of these magnificent felines, especially if it is indeed climbing a tree at the time, would be very lucky as lions are normally too lazy to climb. It is believed that they do this to escape the biting tsetse flies and enjoy the cool breeze. Well, who can blame them?
By Kerry John-Davis , AFAR Contributor

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points