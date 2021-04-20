Tarangire National Park
Tanzania
Tree-Climbing Lions of Tarangire National ParkAmidst the prolific, majestic baobab trees and huge herds of elephants and buffalo, you’ll find the famous tree-climbing lions of Tarangire.
To spot one of these magnificent felines, especially if it is indeed climbing a tree at the time, would be very lucky as lions are normally too lazy to climb. It is believed that they do this to escape the biting tsetse flies and enjoy the cool breeze. Well, who can blame them?