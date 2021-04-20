Where are you going?
Tarangire National Park

Tanzania
Website
| +255 27 250 3471
More info

Sun - Sat 6am - 6pm

Lions, Flamingoes, and Chimps at Tarangire National Park

Stop at Tarangire National Park to spy on tree-climbing lions and at Lake Manyara to see flocks of migrating flamingos. Trekking for chimpanzees is also unforgettable. Gombe Stream National Park, where Jane Goodall researched, is a short flight from Dar es Salaam, and trackers keep tabs on chimps, so it’s guaranteed you’ll see them.

This appeared in the November/December 2014 issue.

Photo from Flickr.
By Afar Magazine

