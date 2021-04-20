Tarangire National Park
Tanzania
Lions, Flamingoes, and Chimps at Tarangire National ParkStop at Tarangire National Park to spy on tree-climbing lions and at Lake Manyara to see flocks of migrating flamingos. Trekking for chimpanzees is also unforgettable. Gombe Stream National Park, where Jane Goodall researched, is a short flight from Dar es Salaam, and trackers keep tabs on chimps, so it’s guaranteed you’ll see them.
