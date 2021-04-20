Where are you going?
Tara Guest House [CLOSED]

13 Edgeware Rd, Enmore NSW 2042, Australia
Website
| +61 2 9519 4809
Tara Guest House

Tara Guest House is in the edgy South Sydney district of Enmore, known mostly for its old pubs and theaters. Owners Brom and Julian—an interiors architect and a fashion designer—live in a bedroom upstairs. They lovingly decorated each space with art and antiques from their personal collections and spared no expense on such luxuries as Egyptian bed linen (“straight from Egypt”) to ensure travelers are as comfortable in the house as they are. The front of the building reveals its 1880s terrace-house character, and the inside tastefully marries heritage floors and crown molding with modern furniture, statement light fixtures, kilim rugs, and surprising décor. A porcelain cat-woman presents herself outside the kitchen; a felted red horse is a magnet for kids upstairs; and a Norman Lindsay painting that Julian bought when he was 16 hangs in the Front Room. Tara is a true B&B that takes its morning meal seriously. Brom and Julian cook up a feast that guests enjoy around a communal table, often late into the afternoon.
By Serena Renner , AFAR Contributor

