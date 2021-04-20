Where are you going?
Taqueria Vallarta

3033 24th St
| +1 415-826-8116
Sun - Wed 8am - 3am
Fri, Sat 8am - 3:30am

Classic Mexican Fare at Taqueria Vallarta in the Mission

Love tacos? Head straight to Taqueria Vallarta in the Mission for some of the best you’ll find in San Francisco.

Step inside the colorful restaurant and immediately choose which tacos you want from the street food-style stand: al pastor, chicken, beef, lengua. Three tacos will cost you $4.5o, and they’re all delicious: full of slow-cooked meat and never overloaded on cheese or lettuces. After you choose you flavors, pick your own salsa and extra toppings like radishes, lime wedges, and onions.

Come with a group of friends for a quick, tasty, inexpensive meal before a night out in the Mission.

Taqueria Vallarta is open Sundays through Thursdays from 8 am to 1 am and Fridays and Saturdays from 8 am to 3:30 am.

By Liv Combe , AFAR Contributor

