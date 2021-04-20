Taqueria Michoacan
21401 E Cliff Dr, Santa Cruz, CA 95062, USA
+1 831-465-8290
Mon - Thur, Sat 10am - 8pm
Fri 10am - 8:30pm
Tilapia Tacos in Sunny Santa CruzFurther south, in Santa Cruz, Taqueria Michoacan is located on a busy street and very hard to miss. This bright yellow taqueria, complete with festive murals on the exterior was a great setting for the exceptional taco I devoured here. Look out for an illustration of a small man eating a huge taco and you’ll know you’re in the right place. Parking is available directly in front of and behind the restaurant.
Once inside, the kitchen is small, and there is just one cashier who knows all of the locals’ orders. My taco-pal and I both got fish tacos, which included heaping portions of succulent, seasoned tilapia, topped with rice, cabbage, a great red salsa and hot sauce. I don’t think I spoke once during the fifteen minutes in the restaurant because I was just too occupied with my food. One fish taco ($3.25) was plenty for a meal but if you’re ravenous, grab a side of rice or chips and an Agua Fresca.
