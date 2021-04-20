Where are you going?
Taprospa ''Westward-Ho''

Tea Experience in Mackwood Tea Factory Nuwara Eliya Sri Lanka
Tea Experience in Mackwood Tea Factory

What you can get from here is 100% percent pure SriLankan tea tasting. A pot of tea for you and your friends plus a piece of chocolate cake for everyone with very low prices will give you a surprise. While shopping in the tea shop, they will give you a free lesson telling you how to distinguish different tea types.
By Zhang Bo

Zhang Bo
almost 7 years ago

What you can get from here is 100% percent pure SriLankan tea tasting. A pot of tea for you and your friends plus a piece of chocolate cake for everyone with very low prices will give you a surprise. While shopping in the tea shop, they will give you a free lesson telling you how to distinguish different tea types.
Zhang Bo
almost 7 years ago

Amazing garden view

Mackwoods Labookellie Estate tea factory is the first black tea factory in Sri Lanka to be awarded ISO 90001:2000 Certification from SGS, UK and also obtained HACCP Certification in compliance with EU regulations.
The panorama view from the garden of the tea shop is amazing.

