Tapas Y Mas

Chaussée de Boondael 372, 1050 Bruxelles, Belgium
Website
| +32 2 640 00 25
Brussels Friendly Spanish Tapas Restaurant Brussels Belgium

More info

Tue - Thur 6:30pm - 11pm
Fri, Sat 6:30pm - 12am

With the huge percentage of expats in Brussels (over 60%), it’s easy to find great international food in the city, especially from other European Countries. Spain is well represented here, with a variety of great Spanish restaurants and tapas bars. One of my favourites is Tapas Y Mas.

This restaurant is always bustling and with a wide variety of great tasting tapas and delicious cocktails, it’s easy to see why.

The table was heaving with tapas-goodness when our party of four visited. Favourites like Patatas Bravas and Tortilla were dished up beside chicken, calamari and shrimp dishes. We even had one non-Spanish twist – poutine. As Canadians we couldn’t resist, but were curious how it ended up on the menu. After a conversation with the French-Canadian-Spanish staff members... we figured it out.

Tapas Y Mas makes a great getaway from traditional Belgian food and offers a taste of the friendly South.
By Alison Cornford-Matheson , AFAR Local Expert

